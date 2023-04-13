Erika Grapes – Blood

Erika Grapes, real name Erika Conti, starts her artistic path as a singer around the age of 12, when she is assigned as solo soprano voice in a school choir. Even if encouraged by the music teacher to enroll her musical education academically, she will never train herself in a classical, operatic direction. In the last year of high school, Erika begins to sing in some bands in the Milanese hinterland with her peers Daniele Raggi and Giulio Pons, mainly covers or experimental indie rock, in English.

“Blood” is the first proper single by Erika Grapes which has been crafted around her world and a concept that she has delivered to Universal Music producer Pietro Foresti.

Starting from an idea by Grapes around the concepts of magma, the alchemic phase of rubedo and a series of poems and notes sketched by the artist around the themes of blood, romanticism, soul development and a tongue in cheek relationship with a vampire, ‘Blood’ is a slow, dense yet ear candy ballad setting itself away from the negative vibes semantically tied around the word “blood” itself. Musically, written by Erika Grapes with the aid of producer Foresti and arranger Vincenzo Giacalone, Blood lingers around Western atmospheres of the Tarantino soundtrack type, with a touch of trip hop, finally added by the mix&mastering of Matteo Agosti, at Frequenze Studio, Monza – Italy.

