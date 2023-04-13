Crawlers – That Time of Year Always

British rock band Crawlers have released the music video for their latest single “That Time Of Year Always.” The video features the group alongside their younger selves who the band refer to as “mini crawlers” in their latest Instagram Post.

On the inspirations behind the new track lead singer Holly Minto shares, “That Time Of Year Always encompasses the feeling of envying your younger self before the trauma hits in your early 20’s. It’s about missing the ignorance that you had in your childhood; that reflection process which usually happens for me during the winter seasons. Being older, you realise that despite thinking these thoughts stem from seasonal depression, it’s normal to feel that longing for your youth all year round, and to constantly have your younger self in mind when reminiscing about what once was”.

#crawlersband