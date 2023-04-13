AIZA – Cocoa Butter

What’s life without a celebration?

That’s the question behind my new single, which captures my strong desire to escape reality and get debaucherous during the height of the pandemic lockdowns.

Produced by my partner, C the Reason, and featuring my friend and virtuosic flute player Anh Phung, this song blends alternative pop and afrobeats rhythms to create a hot, sweaty, and otherworldly vibe.

When the pandemic hit, I didn’t see any of my friends for over seven months straight.

The only way I managed to find peace and joy during that time was by blasting music and dancing in front of the mirror…and popping bottles of champagne daily with my sister on our patio (which eventually led me to quit drinking alcohol entirely).

I was out of control but it felt good, almost necessary, to let myself go there.

“Cocoa Butter” is a reminder that I deserve to have a good time no matter the state of the world, and this beautiful dark skin I’m in needs to be celebrated every single day.

