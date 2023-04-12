Yoasobi – Idol

Today, one of Japan’s fastest rising J-pop acts YOASOBI unveil a new song, “Idol.” The track comes with an accompanying video collaboration with anime ‘Oshi no Ko,’ also becoming the theme song for the popular series.

‘Oshi no Ko’ is based on the Manga series written by Akasaka Aka and illustrated by Yokoyari Mengo. The new song features a nine-member anime dance group REAL AKIBA BOYS, inspired by Akihabara—or “the land of the holy idols.”

Currently, they are on their first arena tour across Japan, which includes stops in Osaka, Sapporo, Sendai and more.

Comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura, the duo is known for turning novels into music. In 2021, YOASOBI released E-Side as well as their Japanese album THE BOOK 2.

