Silversun Pickups – Sticks and Stones

Today, Silversun Pickups share their new video “Sticks and Stones.”

Today, Silversun Pickups share their new Jade Curley directed music video for “Sticks and Stones.” Brian Aubert of the band shared about the song/video, “There’s something that we want to happen. Jade’s video for my favorite song on the album is the perfect example of it: a collaboration where our songs are the catalyst for someone else to create art that is personal to them. The collision of two personal things (our song from us, visuals from Jade) makes something new that couldn’t have been created from an individual. For me, I get to step out of our world and live in the song where I feel like a spectator. Also, I think I want to start surfing now. Congrats, Jade.”

Director Jade Curley also adds:

“The film for Silversun Pickup’s ‘Sticks and Stones’ is a story of love and respect for Nature’s heart, the Ocean, through the lens of Black, Indigenous, People of Color. This passing of the stoke to the BIPOC community is reflective of the progress of colonized, coastal culture. The music helps depict joyful, anti-racist celebration — bringing black and brown people back to Mother Ocean. In collaboration with Color The Water, an anti-racist organization that offers free surf and life lessons to the BIPOC community, who have not historically had the space to do so — centered in sharing, community and compassion to protect the ocean and each other. Just like riding waves saved my life, the Silversun Pickups gave this message life, and a platform, and I’m deeply honored to pass the stoke on. As Coretta Scott King said, ‘Struggle is a never-ending process. Freedom is never really won, you earn it and win it in every generation.’”

Silversun Pickups Tour Dates

31 MAY Huntington, NY THE PARAMOUNT

1 JUNE Sayreville, NJ STARLAND BALLROOM

2 JUNE Bensalem, PA PARX CASINO

3 JUNE Annapolis, MD LET’S GO! MUSIC FESTIVAL

#sspu

