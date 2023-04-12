Mandy, Indiana – Peach Fuzz

Mandy, Indiana — the Manchester-bred, UK-based quartet composed of vocalist/lyricist Valentine Caulfield, guitarist/producer Scott Fair, synthesist Simon Catling, and drummer Alex Macdougall — present the new single, “Peach Fuzz,” from their highly anticipated debut album, i’ve seen a way, out May 19th on Fire Talk.

Mandy, Indiana Tour Dates

Sat. April 22 – Utrecht, NL @ Freaky Dancing

Fri. June 16 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

Sat. July 8 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda

Sat. July 22 – Standon, UK @ Standon Calling

Sat. Aug. 5 – Katowice, PL @ OFF

Fri. Oct. 27 – Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel

Sat. Oct. 28 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Print

Sun. Oct. 29 – Newcastle, UK @ Zerox

Tue. Oct. 31 – Sheffield, UK @ Sidney & Matilda

Wed. Nov. 1 – Bristol, UK @ Dareshack

Thu. Nov. 2 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

Fri. Nov. 3 – London, UK @ Corsica Studios

Sat. Nov. 4 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

#mandyindiana