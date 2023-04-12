Jojo Abot – Born to Win Yah

Nomadic interdisciplinary artist JOJO ABOT summons an ecstatic hip-hop gnosis from the underworld to deliver a potent adrenaline shot of empowerment to the collective human heart with her latest video single “Born to Win Yah”

The message is clear: We are born to win.

“Power to the God within. That’s always been my core message as an artist,” says JOJO ABOT. “There’s power within. So tap in. Feel it and let it be felt. Operate with intention and purpose.”

“Born to Win Yah” is JOJO ABOTs first single to drop this year as part of a trilogy music/video EP project entitled 333. A multidisciplinary endeavor celebrating the great return of the Divine Feminine as warrior and protector, each of the three songs on 333 invokes an aspect of the divine trinity as understood by the Ewe culture of JOJO ABOT’s native Volta region in Ghana — made up of the deities Mawu (feminine/mother/moon), Lisa (masculine/father/sun) and Sogbo (divine androgyne/child/trickster).

Invoking the playful, trickster nature of Sogbo on “Born to Win Yah”, JOJO ABOT taps into the esoteric principle that all learned knowledge is actually a remembering of innate truths buried deep in the soul/mind/consciousness. Like the platonic epistemology of anamnesis, this recalling is an experiential rediscovering of knowledge from within, often under the midwife-like guidance of an interrogator, shaman, or spiritual guide. This role is fulfilled in the “Born to Win Yah” video by an elaborately costumed underworld-hip-hop-boxer character, dishing an exhilarated lyrical style of spitfire incantations from the liminal realms to remind each and every person of that one ultimate truth that those in power would prefer we forever forget: We are divine.

“I had this vision for a very powerful boxer, a strong entity that occupies our earthly space, but also feels like she is from another world,” reflects JOJO ABOT. “At the core of it, these characters, these beings, allow us to experience imagination and, in that space of imagination, anything is possible. So when you encounter this otherworldly character telling you that you were born to win, you might believe it. Sometimes taking away that very obvious sense of humanity and offering a sense of play, allows people to actually see themselves in a different way.”

Created in collaboration with Los Angeles-based producer and visual artist Kyrian Bobeerian, 333 was imagined by JOJO ABOT as a series of songs, each under two minutes, designed to be moments, portals, or spaces of energy, mirroring the process by which illumination tends to come in short furies and bursts of ecstatic self-remembrance.

#jojoabot