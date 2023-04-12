Dawn Richard – Bubblegum

Critically acclaimed musician, multimedia artist, animator, dancer, director, entrepreneur, and New Orleans dynamo Dawn Richard unveils her new single/video, “Bubblegum,” via Merge Records and announces select dates for her Electro Revival Unit tour.

As a founding member of Danity Kane, and later with Diddy’s Dirty Money, Richard has explored the ins and outs of commercial pop music. “Bubblegum” is a triumphant return to form, an undeniable banger that demands to be left on repeat. Its accompanying self-directed video is a vision in hot pink. With enthralling choreography, coordinated outfits, and CGI glimpses into Richard’s futuristic imagination, “Bubblegum” exudes self-assured joy from start to finish.

Of “Bubblegum,” Richard states: “Leaning back into the Electro Revival era, I wanted to remind people that King Creole is just getting started. The preface to the second installment of the Electro Revival, ‘Bubblegum’ is a cocky candy-coated conundrum. Full of sass that only a New Orleans King can have, this yummy multi-genre single is just a taste of what’s to come.”

Dawn Richard Tour Dates

Sun. May 7 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC – Bang on a Can Festival ^

Wed. June 7 – New York, NY @ Racket *

Sat. June 10 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom * #

Mon. June 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

Wed. June 14 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre *

^ Pigments performance

* Electro Revival Unit performance

# w/ Tank and the Bangas

