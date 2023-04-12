Being Dead – When Horses Would Run

Being Dead — the Texas-based trio of best friends Falcon B*tch, Gumball, and Ricky Moto — announce their debut album, When Horses Would Run, out July 14th on their new label home Bayonet Records, and share the lead single/video, “Muriel’s Big Day Off.”

When Horses Would Run propels listeners into vivid landscapes: desert planes, dirty basements, lush rolling hills. Being Dead is here to create worlds where we can soak in stories of carefree shoplifters, wayward cowboys, and the final moments of a lonely Buffalo on the range. Merging surf rock, freak pop and frantic punk, Being Dead’s eclectic influences and energetic pull swells on their excellent debut album.

On “Muriel’s Big Day Off,” Gumball’s garage punk monotone delivery and Falcon B*tch’s tuneful tenor volley back and forth in what sounds like the theme song for some Adult Swim cartoon that comes on at 1AM. It also showcases Being Dead’s creative process, where instincts and gut reactions are favored over second-guessing or laborious technicalities. “Muriel’s Big Day Off” tells of the titular Muriel and her best friend Friedrick, who spend their day doing exactly what they want: stomping around town, drinking tea, and shoplifting. Inspired by Falcon B*tch and Gumball’s acid trip in which — after drinking wine on their porch and “having a really nice time with a tree” — they returned home, enamored with the patterns of their fingers on the guitar, rather than the way the chords actually sounded.

