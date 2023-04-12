79.5 – B.D.F.Q

NYC’s 79.5 will release their self-titled sophomore album May 5 on Razor-N-Tape. Fearless and confident, the masterful melodies are immersed in the heady glow of 1970s disco and the white-hot electro of the Midwest, topped with the melodic gorgeousness of 1980s R&B. Today they release “B.D.F.Q.”

The origins of their song “B.D.F.Q.” lay in singer, songwriter and composer Kate Mattison’s time back home in Detroit, during which she wrote the pounding anthem — which stands for “Bitch, Don’t Fucking Quit” and is released today alongside an official video. The personal call-to-arms is a reflection of Mattison’s struggles when it came to creating and releasing music in an environment fueled by misogyny and neglect. “This whole record is a big fuck you to the industry,” she explains. Reflecting on what she’s been through and landing at new label home Razor-N-Tape, Mattison says. “It’s been an ideal, dreamy situation. I feel like I’m finally being heard, which is great, and It feels like it’s finally happening how it should happen.”

Joined by singer and rapper Lola Adanna + sax player/flautist Izaak Mills and with drummer Caito Sanchez (Charles Bradley, Lee Fields) and bassist Andrew Raposo (Midnight Magic, Hess Is More) rounding out the rhythm section, the sound of 79.5 is full-bodied and straight from the heart—recalling the thrilling work of Patrice Rushen as well as the type of dance music that’s been the beating heart of New York City for eons.

