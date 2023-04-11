Premiere: Oceanique – Heavy

Oceanique, the sister duo of Jess and Maddie Larkman are back! Off the back of five performances at Canberra’s National Folk Festival 2023 and Tasmania’s Cygnet Folk Festival, Melbourne via WA based sibling duo Oceanique are set to take their ethereal harmonies and undeniable twin sister bond on the road to celebrate the release of their debut album Would The Light Hold Me. From Koroit to their debut Victorian headline launch shows at Long Play, The Bridge Hotel and Daylesford Hotel before heading back to WA to perform to family, friends and hometown audiences in Fremantle, Margaret River and Albany. FEMMUSIC is pleased to premiere their new video “Heavy.”

“Heavy is a song about disconnecting from someone that you used to know really well. We wanted the lyrical imagery to come through into the music video,” which Dylan captured perfectly and “we’d also never been to this regional part of Melbourne before, it is such a beautiful place and it was the perfect setting for this video.” – Oceanique

There are big layers on this one, we had a lot of fun in the studio layering up vocals and instrumentation. Jess played the rhodes to give a floaty, uneasy feeling. The bass in the track is actually the big low notes from the 9 ft grand piano we recorded on and the percussion is built from stomping our feet to give it that feeling of moving forward, which is really fitting as the chorus lyrics say ‘becoming heavy as I’m running forward’.’

Dylan Guy directed the video.

“For the visuals I really wanted to emphasise the feeling of distance and disconnection that Oceanique discusses in the song and how it might look for two people who used to be very close to become strangers. The cottage setting out in the hills of Melbourne was also the perfect place for representing that feeling of isolation that we tried to capture with this music video.” – Dylan Guy

Oceanqiue’s debut album Would The Light Hold Me, is a collection of 11 songs that fit together to capture this chapter in time, wandering through tales of love, loss, and their wonder of time, the duo worked with producer James Newhouse to focus on the authenticity and individuality of each track.

Thursday 11 May

Long Play, Fitzroy

North, VIC

Supports: The Rayes and Benjamin Trillado

Sunday 14 May

The Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine, VIC

Doors 2pm

Free Entry

Thursday 18 May

Daylesford Hotel

Set: 6pm Free Entry

Friday 9 June

Double Album Launch w/ Savannah Solomon

Clancy’s Fish Pub, Fremantle, WA

Doors 8pm

Sunday 11 June

The River, Margaret River, WA

Support: Tracey Barnett

Doors 4pm Free Entry

Sunday 18 June

Harbourside Concert Series

Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany, WA

Free Entry

For more info visit here.

#oceaniquemusic