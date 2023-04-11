Natalie Rose LeBrecht – Holy Prana Open Game

Today, New York City experimental and ambient musician and singer Natalie Rose LeBrecht announces her new full-length album, Holy Prana Open Game, releasing June 9 via American Dreams.

Alongside the announcement, LeBrecht shared the otherworldly lead preview “Prana” and offered the following statement: “Prana feels like it came through from another realm. I simply helped materialize it so that others could hear it too. This piece is an invitation to an exalted, feminine state of mind, which is playful and exists outside of time and space as we ordinarily perceive it.”

