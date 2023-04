As they prepare for the release of their synergistic new album Orbweaving, Madeline Johnston (Midwife) and Angel Diaz (Vyva Melinkolya) have shared the second single “Miss America.”

The haunting new track features gorgeously layered instrumentals backed by ghostly vocals. It sparkles and smolders, and receives a complementary video treatment from Johnston.

#mercury_tracer #vyva_melinkolya