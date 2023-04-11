Melati ESP – Energi

Indonesian-American electronic, experimental pop artist Melati ESP shares mesmerizing new single “ENERGI”.

The track follows the announcement of her debut album, hipernatural, to be released April 28, 2023 via Carpark Records.

On the track, Melati Malay offers: “I recorded ENERGI with a specific ‘uncanny valley’ feeling in mind. It’s the last song on the record, so I wanted the mood and storytelling over the previous 45 minutes to culminate together in a kind of nature and tech ‘metamorphosis.’ The last two lines of the record are ‘Becoming a strange machine. Time to reach an agreement.’ So the question remains, where do we go from here?”

