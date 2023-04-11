La Sécurité – Stay Safe!

Today, Montreal based art-punk band La Sécurité have returned with the announcement that their debut full length album, Stay Safe!, will be released June 16th via Mothland.

Alongside the news, the band has shared the scorching lead single “Anyway.”

Blending the surf chic of bands like the B-52s with a mysterious swagger reminiscent of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, “Anyway” is a tight, energetic slice of modern post-punk built from a heavy subject. As singer Éliane Viens-Synnott explains, “This song was written in the early stages of dealing with grief related to miscarriage and pleads a sort of surrender to the strain it can put on a couple processing it.”

