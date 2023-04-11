Decisive Pink – Ode To Boy

‘Ode to Boy’ is a perfect pop track where a set of initially different, shortened synth patterns build to a glorious affirmation of the power of love. Reworking the famous refrain from Beethoven’s Ninth here may be obvious but it is brilliant; giving the seal of approval to a tale of attraction. There is hope to be found in simple, obvious, positive aspects of life. The soft shuffle of the beat is reminiscent of Kraftwerk.

Recorded at a mutual friend’s studio in Köln, which boasts an extensive collection of analogue synthesisers: “a spaceship,” according to Kate. Angel: “It was very exciting to step into the ‘synth- dome’ as I think of it. I can’t remember all the synths we used, but definitely one of the Prophets, a modular, a Juno, a Jupiter, a Rodeo, a synth with a bee on it and some synth from the 1980s that Kate knew about.” The pair continued working in Angel’s downtown LA rehearsal space with vocals were recorded in an apartment closet; a process which Kate loved, due to its intimacy.

Ticket to Fame is unashamedly romantic in atmosphere and tone. It may sound like a grandiloquent title, but its provenance is anything but. The album’s music confirms this: the beautiful electronic pop songs and sensitive instrumentals often point to the fact that life is a puzzle, but you can still get a lot from living it. It’s a magical album: sharp, funny and prescient and yet ultimately mysterious, it’s “a kiss to all the world.”

#FireRecords #decisivepink