Charlotte Cardin – Confetti

Leave a Comment

Charlotte Cardin

Globally-acclaimed singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin kicks off an exciting new era of music with “Confetti” – available now via Atlantic Records. The single marks the first new release from Cardin in nearly two years, arriving on night 58 of what has been a mysterious 99 night countdown teased on social media.

“Confetti’ is an ode to introverts. I had the realization that at every single party I had ever been to, I would lock myself in the bathroom at some point and try to compose myself and gather my thoughts. And when I became aware of that, I thought “okay I should write a song about this”. It’s a party track for people who hate actually being at the party.” – CHARLOTTE CARDIN

#charlottecardin

Related Images:

Charlotte Cardin at Globe Hall Charlotte Cardin at Globe Hall Charlotte Cardin at Globe Hall Charlotte Cardin at Globe Hall Charlotte Cardin at Globe Hall Charlotte Cardin at Globe Hall Charlotte Cardin at Globe Hall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *