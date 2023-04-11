Charlotte Cardin – Confetti

Globally-acclaimed singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin kicks off an exciting new era of music with “Confetti” – available now via Atlantic Records. The single marks the first new release from Cardin in nearly two years, arriving on night 58 of what has been a mysterious 99 night countdown teased on social media.

“Confetti’ is an ode to introverts. I had the realization that at every single party I had ever been to, I would lock myself in the bathroom at some point and try to compose myself and gather my thoughts. And when I became aware of that, I thought “okay I should write a song about this”. It’s a party track for people who hate actually being at the party.” – CHARLOTTE CARDIN

