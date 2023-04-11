Bailen – Nothing Left To Give

BAILEN, siblings Daniel, David, and Julia BAILEN, today released the impassioned, pop anthem “Nothing Left To Give,” a track from their forthcoming album Tired Hearts due May 5 via Fantasy Records.

The band also appeared for the second time on CBS This Morning Saturday this weekend, check out their sparkling performances, HERE

Discussing “Nothing Left To Give,” Julia Bailen stated, “Nothing Left to Give” came from feeling so overwhelmed that you no longer care if everything goes wrong. The song is a mantra to help me crawl out of a depression hole, to help me clean my room for the first time in a while, call a friend when I need to talk, or keep an overwhelming day in perspective, even when it feels like you won’t survive it.”

BAILEN ON TOUR:

May 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brendas

May 13 – Washington, D.C. – Miracle Theatre

May 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Café

May 16 – Toronto, ON – The Drake Hotel

May 18 – Fairfield, CT – Stageone

May 19 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

May 20 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

