The Linda Lindas – Too Many Things

Today, The Linda Lindas have shared their new single, “Too Many Things.”

The release comes ahead of their appearance at 2023’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival taking place over the next two weekends in Indio, CA. The song marks the first new music the band has released in 2023, satiating fans who are anxious for the follow up to their 2022 debut album. More music is expected later this year.

The Linda Lindas on “Too Many Things”

We had a nonstop, jam-packed, and awesome 2022 playing shows, going on tours, and meeting fans and making friends across the U.S. as well as Spain, Germany, England, Japan, Canada, and Mexico. After taking a short break to catch our breath, recharge, focus on school, and go back into the studio, we are ready to share a song about how everything unfolds so fast all the time—the surprises, the disappointments, and the opportunities that pass us by at every moment. In the midst of all this, we hope you have space for “Too Many Things” and are ready for more music, shows, and announcements coming soon! – The Linda Lindas

TOUR DATES:

4/13 – Pomona, CA @The Glass House

4/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre (w/ Blondie)

4/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Cafe

5/27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Music Festival

5/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

7/6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *

7/8 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

7/9 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

7/11 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

7/13 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

7/24 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

7/25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

7/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena *

7/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *

7/30 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

8/2 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

8/3 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

* w/ Paramore

#the_linda_lindas