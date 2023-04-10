Rainbow Kitten Surprise – Drop Stop Roll

Today, genre-defying, Nashville-based quintet and live sensations Rainbow Kitten Surprise have shared a new single entitled “Drop Stop Roll” – streaming on all platforms now via Elektra Entertainment. The track notably marks the band’s first new music since 2022.
Evoking the collective’s creative magic once more, “Drop Stop Roll” – a fan favorite that the band has been playing live for the past year – glides along on a glassy clean guitar melody and steady beat on the way towards an instantly chantable chorus. It unfurls with a hypnotic harmony uplifted by psychedelic flourishes and ponderous lyrical poetry, creating a mesmerizing sonic experience.
Additionally, Rainbow Kitten Surprise have expanded their already stacked 2023 tour schedule. Renowned for highly energetic and unforgettable shows, they will embark on a seven-week North American headline jaunt this fall. Support comes from Indigo De Souza and flipturn on select dates.
SEPTEMBER 2023
Sun, September 17 – Salt Lake City, UT*
Tues, September 19 – Boise, ID*
Wed, September 20 – Missoula, MT*
Thurs, September 21 – Missoula, MT*
Sat, September 23 – Seattle, WA*
Sun, September 24 – Vancouver, BC*
Tues, September 26 – Portland, OR*
Fri, September 29 – Berkeley, CA*
Sat, September 30 – Los Angeles, CA*
OCTOBER 2023
Tues, October 10 – Philadelphia, PA**
Wed, October 11 – New York, NY**
Fri, October 13 – Toronto, ON**
Sat, October 14 – Toronto, ON**
Sun, October 15 – Montreal, QC**
Tues, October 17 – Boston, MA**
Wed, October 18 – Boston, MA**
Fri, October 20 – Detroit, MI**
Sat, October 21 – Chicago, IL**
Sun, October 22 – Indianapolis, IN
Tues, October 24 – Washington, DC
Fri, October 27 – Charlotte, NC*
Sat, October 28 – Charlotte, NC*
Tues, October 31 – Austin, TX*
NOVEMBER 2023
Fri, November 3 – Houston, TX*
Sat, November 4 – Dallas, TX*
RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DATES:
* Festival Performance
= The Brook & the Bluff supporting
APRIL 2023
Sat, April 15th – Sun, April 16th – North Charleston, South Carolina – High Water Festival *
MAY 2023
Fri, May 19th – Sun, May 21st – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival *
JUNE 2023
Sat, June 16th – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival *
JULY 2023
Sun, July 2nd – Dillon, CO – ‘Live in Colorado’ @ Dillon Amphitheater =
Mon, July 3rd – Dillon, CO – ‘Live in Colorado’ @ Dillon Amphitheater =
Wed, July 5th – Morrison, CO – ‘Live in Colorado’ @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre =
Thurs, July 6th – Morrison, CO – ‘Live in Colorado’ @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre =
With Support from Flipturn* & Indigo De Souza**
