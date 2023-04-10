Puma June – Glass Curtain

“Glass Curtain” was initially inspired by an image of Steve Lacy looking through a clear beaded curtain, shot by Aiden Cullen. It gave me the idea of a glass curtain – that things can be hidden in plain sight.

My sister, brother and I had a hard childhood, and as we have grown, the realities of that time have splintered in our minds. The truth can feel heavy when it’s been buried for so long. This song is about shedding that weight together, and the metamorphosis that is inevitable with the passing of time. It is a rebirth to a better understanding of ourselves; After all, we cannot let go of a weight we do not know we carry.

