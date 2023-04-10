Little Simz NO THANK YOU North American Tour

Following her recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Little Simz is announcing a North American tour. The tour, which takes place this fall across 10 cities, will mark her first shows on this side of the pond since 2019. To say the least a lot has happened since then, including Little Simz releasing two landmark albums and joining the cast of Netflix’s massively popular Top Boy. 2021’s Mercury Prize winning epic Sometimes I Might Be Introvert propelled her to a Best New Artist award at the 2022 BRIT Awards and December 2022’s surprise album NO THANK YOU received universal acclaim. Now the decorated artist returns to North America ready to bring the two stellar albums to life on stage across the continent.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, April 13th at 10 AM local time. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets during the Artist Presale on Tuesday, April 11th (10 AM local) through Wednesday, April 12th (10 PM local), and the Spotify Presale on the same dates and times. Visit here for info.

Upcoming Live Shows:

9/20 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

9/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

9/27 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

9/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

9/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The NOVO

10/8 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

10/9 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

10/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/13 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5

