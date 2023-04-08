Poppy & PVRIS Godless/Goddess Tour

Poppy and PVRIS announced that they will be hitting the road in the US for the “Godless / Goddess Tour” this fall. Support on select dates will come from Tommy Genesis and Pom Pom Squad.

Poppy signed to Sumerian Records and just released the single “Church Outfit.”

PVRIS will be releasing their 4th studio album EVERGREEN on July 14.

Friday, August 18, 2023 | Seattle, WA | Showbox SoDo ^

Saturday, August 19, 2023 | Portland, OR | Roseland Theater ^

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 | San Francisco, CA | The Regency Ballroom ^

Thursday, August 24, 2023 | Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern ^

Friday, August 25, 2023 | Tempe, AZ | The Marquee ^

Saturday, August 26, 2023 | Las Vegas, NV | Brooklyn Bowl ^

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 | Denver, CO | Ogden Theatre ^

Friday, September 1, 2023 | San Antonio, TX | Aztec Theatre ^

Saturday, September 2, 2023 | Houston, TX | House of Blues #

Sunday, September 3, 2023 | Oklahoma City, OK | Tower Theatre #

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 | Kansas City, MO | The Truman #

Thursday, September 7, 2023 | Minneapolis, MN | First Avenue #

Saturday, September 9, 2023 | St. Louis, MO | The Pageant #

Sunday, September 10, 2023 | Columbus, OH | KEMBA Live! #

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 | Pittsburgh, PA | Roxian Theatre #

Thursday, September 14, 2023 | Cleveland, OH | House of Blues #

Friday, September 15, 2023 | Toronto, ON | HISTORY #

^ with Tommy Genesis supporting 8/18 – 9/1

# with Pom Pom Squad supporting 9/2 – 9/15

