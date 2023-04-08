Malavika – Overdrive

International R&B singer-songwriter, Malavika, has released her empowering single, “Overdrive.”

A full-package entertainer, Malavika draws on her globe-spanning influences to craft a mélange of r&b, hip-hop and pop from a unique perspective. “Overdrive” is truly a global collaboration, created across three continents – Berlin, Dubai, and LA; including an Indian vocal sample sung by Malavika herself.

She says “”Overdrive” is a song that showcases a different side of my personality. It’s confident, sexual and empowering. It’s about taking control, reversing gender stereotypes and expressing yourself unabashedly. But at the same time it’s a sexy R&B love song that is in an ode to your person.” Malavika’s intoxicating vocals are on full display, as she initiates romance with her lover over a pulsing beat, with natural confidence and sultry playfulness.

#malavikamusic