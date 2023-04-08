Jai’Len Josey – Good Soup

Pairing soothingly soulful vocals with down-home sincerity, Jai’Len Josey is the sound of Southern comfort. Since releasing her debut EP three years ago, the Metro Atlanta native has fused imagistic lyricism with unabashed warmth for songs that feel intimate and true—reflections at the intersection of faith and blossoming romance. She swirls those elements together on Southern Delicacy, a sultry constellation of orchestral production, wide-eyed confessionals, and aspirational love.

“I want people to hear my music and then make choices based on how they felt,” she says. “For me, music is therapy. So if I feel changed by it, I would hope and pray that someone else would feel changed by it, too.”

