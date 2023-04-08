Glove Headline Tour

Glove announces a headline run of US and UK tour dates spanning May and June. Starting off in Tampa, the band will join the lineup of Tropical Heatwave Festival before making their way up the East Coast, with stops in major markets including New York and D.C. Partway through the run, Glove will make a detour to the UK for more headline shows and a few dates with Nation of Language. Visit here for more info.

Last year, the band released their debut album Boom Nights. The addictive alt-rock/synthwave offering is the soundtrack to the worst or best night of your life, dealer’s choice. Produced by Cage The Elephant’s Brad Shultz, the album propelled the band to take on their biggest year yet.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

May 6 – Tampa, FL – Tropical Heatwave Festival

June 8 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl

June 9 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle Back

June 13 – Manchester, UK – Night & Day

June 14 – London, UK – KOKO*

June 15 – Bristol, UK – The Crofters Rights

June 16 – Glasgow, UK – Queen Margaret Union*

June 17 – Newcastle, UK – The Cluny

June 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right

June 22 – Philadelphia, PA – MilkBoy

June 23 – Washington, D.C. – dc9

* supporting Nation of Language

