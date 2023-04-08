Cobrah “Icon” Tour

Swedish electro-pop sensation COBRAH has announced plans for her first ever US live tour. “THE ICON TOUR” – which was first unveiled via Instagram earlier this week – gets underway June 2 at Los Angeles, CA’s historic El Rey Theatre and then makes Pride Month stops at Chicago, IL’s Lincoln Hall (June 9), Boston, MA’s Gay Bash’d (June 10), and Brooklyn, NY’s Elsewhere (June 16). Visit here for more info.

Inspired by the fetish club scene, COBRAH is a femme fatale in latex and chains, known for her fantasy goth visual aesthetic, high energy live performances, and a string of electrifying club smashes. The multidisciplinary artist grew up in Gothenburg, Sweden’s second largest city, but soon moved to her country’s capital. It was there COBRAH became immersed in Stockholm’s fetish scene, which inspired and shaped her already ambitious creativity.

#iamcobrah