Wednesday – Rat Saw God

Wednesday release their highly awaited new album, Rat Saw God, today via Dead Oceans.
To mark the occasion the band has shared a video for album highlight “Quarry.”
“I wrote this song when I was messing around with a writing exercise I made up. I imagined a street and described it house by house. Some of the houses have fictional characters, but others contain real people I know and their stories,” Hartzman explains. “We filmed this video with Chris Good in a field in Kansas City. It was cold as hell and I did not wear enough layers! I had hand warmers in my boots.”
Wednesday is Karly Hartzman, MJ Lenderman, Alan Miller, Xandy Chelmis and Ethan Baechtold.
TOUR DATES:
4/26 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West *
4/27 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn *
4/28 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa *
4/30 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada *
5/1 – Austin, TX – Mohawk *
5/3 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister *
5/4 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress *
5/5 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom !
5/6 – San Francisco, CA – Independent *
5/8 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios * – SOLD OUT
5/9 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret *
5/10 – Seattle, WA – Neumos *
5/11 – Spokane, WA – Lucky You Lounge *
5/12-14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party
5/13 – Boise, ID – The Shredder *~
5/15 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge *
5/17 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar *
5/18 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway *
5/19 – Little Rock, AR – Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken Shack *
5/20 – Memphis, TN – Growlers *
5/21 – Nashville, TN – Basement East *
5/27 – Berlin, DE – Schokoladen- SOLD OUT
5/28 – Groningen, NL – Vera
5/29 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Upstairs
5/31 – Brussels, BE – Botanique
6/1 – Paris, FR – L’International
6/3 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound
6/5 – Manchester, UK – YES Basement – SOLD OUT
6/6 – London, UK – The Lexington – SOLD OUT
6/7 – Bristol, UK – Rough Trade
6/9 – Porto, PT – Primavera Sound
6/10 – Madrid, ES – Primavera Sound
6/11 – Madrid, ES – Primavera in the City
6/15 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre #
6/16 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle #
6/17 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer @#
6/18 – Washington, DC – Black Cat #
6/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg # – SOLD OUT
6/21 – Cambridge, MA – Sinclair #
6/22 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz #
6/23 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern #
6/24 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme %
6/26 – Chicago, IL – Metro #$
6/27 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club #
6/28 – Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club #
6/30 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups #
7/1 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel #^
* w/ Cryogeyser
! w/ Toner
# w/ Tenci
% w/ Advance Base
@ w/ All Dogs
~ w/ Mannequin Pussy
$ w/ Squirrel Flower
^ w/ Lomelda
