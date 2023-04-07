Wednesday – Rat Saw God

Wednesday release their highly awaited new album, Rat Saw God, today via Dead Oceans.

To mark the occasion the band has shared a video for album highlight “Quarry.”

“I wrote this song when I was messing around with a writing exercise I made up. I imagined a street and described it house by house. Some of the houses have fictional characters, but others contain real people I know and their stories,” Hartzman explains. “We filmed this video with Chris Good in a field in Kansas City. It was cold as hell and I did not wear enough layers! I had hand warmers in my boots.”

Wednesday is Karly Hartzman, MJ Lenderman, Alan Miller, Xandy Chelmis and Ethan Baechtold.

TOUR DATES:

4/26 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West *

4/27 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn *

4/28 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa *

4/30 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada *

5/1 – Austin, TX – Mohawk *

5/3 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister *

5/4 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress *

5/5 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom !

5/6 – San Francisco, CA – Independent *

5/8 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios * – SOLD OUT

5/9 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret *

5/10 – Seattle, WA – Neumos *

5/11 – Spokane, WA – Lucky You Lounge *

5/12-14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party

5/13 – Boise, ID – The Shredder *~

5/15 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge *

5/17 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar *

5/18 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway *

5/19 – Little Rock, AR – Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken Shack *

5/20 – Memphis, TN – Growlers *

5/21 – Nashville, TN – Basement East *

5/27 – Berlin, DE – Schokoladen- SOLD OUT

5/28 – Groningen, NL – Vera

5/29 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Upstairs

5/31 – Brussels, BE – Botanique

6/1 – Paris, FR – L’International

6/3 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound

6/5 – Manchester, UK – YES Basement – SOLD OUT

6/6 – London, UK – The Lexington – SOLD OUT

6/7 – Bristol, UK – Rough Trade

6/9 – Porto, PT – Primavera Sound

6/10 – Madrid, ES – Primavera Sound

6/11 – Madrid, ES – Primavera in the City

6/15 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre #

6/16 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle #

6/17 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer @#

6/18 – Washington, DC – Black Cat #

6/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg # – SOLD OUT

6/21 – Cambridge, MA – Sinclair #

6/22 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz #

6/23 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern #

6/24 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme %

6/26 – Chicago, IL – Metro #$

6/27 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club #

6/28 – Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club #

6/30 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups #

7/1 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel #^

* w/ Cryogeyser

! w/ Toner

# w/ Tenci

% w/ Advance Base

@ w/ All Dogs

~ w/ Mannequin Pussy

$ w/ Squirrel Flower

^ w/ Lomelda

