Ralph – Scary Hot

Effervescent pop diva Ralph shares her new single “Scary Hot”. Saucy, sexy, and sapphic, the delightfully racy track is like a sonic soft-drink, frothing over with flirty fun. Along with the single Ralph also announces her forthcoming EP 222, which will arrive on June 30th.

On “Scary Hot” Ralph teams up with Devon Cole and Goldchain to create a perfect piece of pop perfection that is certain to become a front runner for song of the summer. Opening with a throbbing bass line and cheeky heavy breathing, “Scary Hot” is an undeniable bop from the very first second. Ralph’s saccharine sweet vocals meld perfectly with the track’s bouncy production, perfectly capturing the frenetic energy of a passionate, physical crush.

Ralph shares of the track:

“‘Scary Hot’ was co-written with Tik Tok pop queen Devon Cole and producer Michael Goldchain, I was in the mood to write something flirty and a little uncensored, and Devon was like YASSS – I told them about a sexy night I had in a car with my girlfriend and this song emerged. My new EP has really been a fun evolution for me and I’ve pushed myself to try new things and explore a little more fearlessly. ‘Scary Hot’ is also the first time I’ve explicitly mentioned my queerness in a song, since I’ve mostly sung about men in the past. It feels exciting to show this side of me in a way that feels fun and natural, and the music video (directed by my friend Arden Grier) also reflects that. We wanted to lean into the imagery of ‘scary hot’ and play with the sexy fine line between pleasure and pain – imagine a sort of queer fight club where everyone makes out in the end.”

#songsbyralph

Chelsea Rich – Deeper Sleep –

Related Images: