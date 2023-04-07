Genevieve Stokes – Catching Rabbits

Acclaimed alt-pop singer-songwriter-pianist, Genevieve Stokes, has shared her new EP, Catching Rabbits.

Written by Stokes with production from renowned producer Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift), the six-track EP features the gifted songstress’ new song “Book of Memories” and arrives alongside the song’s hauntingly beautiful video.

“This EP is more introspective and experimental than my first project and I think it reflects a change in my connection to reality and the relationships in my life,” says Genevieve. “‘Catching Rabbits’ is my more uplifting take on the phrase ‘chasing rabbits’— that it’s possible to achieve what seems out of reach, and to escape the tempting illusions of the mind.”

“THE CATCHING RABBITS TOUR”

MAY

14 – Portland, ME – Portland House of Music & Events

16 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

17 – Washington, DC – DC9

20 – San Francisco, CA – Brick & Mortar

22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Moroccan Lounge

