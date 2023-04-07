Billie Martin – Drop Cherries

Today, Billie Marten released her new album Drop Cherries via IMPERIAL Music.
To coincide with the release, Billie has also shared Drop Cherries: The Film, directed by Joe Wheatley. Performed live in one take in a gorgeous mid-century home in rural Nottinghamshire alongside musicians from the album recording, the film only amplifies the stunning intimacies of the project.
Recorded entirely on tape in Somerset and Wales late last summer, Drop Cherries marks the very first time that Billie Marten has both written and co-produced (with Dom Monks) one of her records.
Billie Marten Live Dates:
June 6 Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre
June 7 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
June 9 Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
June 11 Portland, OR @ McMenamins Mission Theater
June 13 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
June 14 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
June 16 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
June 17 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
June 20 Toronto, ON @ TD Music Hall
June 22 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
June 23 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
June 24 Washington, DC @ Union Stage
