Billie Martin – Drop Cherries

Today, Billie Marten released her new album Drop Cherries via IMPERIAL Music.

To coincide with the release, Billie has also shared Drop Cherries: The Film, directed by Joe Wheatley. Performed live in one take in a gorgeous mid-century home in rural Nottinghamshire alongside musicians from the album recording, the film only amplifies the stunning intimacies of the project.

Recorded entirely on tape in Somerset and Wales late last summer, Drop Cherries marks the very first time that Billie Marten has both written and co-produced (with Dom Monks) one of her records.

Billie Marten Live Dates:

June 6 Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

June 7 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

June 9 Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

June 11 Portland, OR @ McMenamins Mission Theater

June 13 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

June 14 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

June 16 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

June 17 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

June 20 Toronto, ON @ TD Music Hall

June 22 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

June 23 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

June 24 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

