Billie Martin – Drop Cherries

Leave a Comment

Billie Martin

Today, Billie Marten released her new album Drop Cherries via IMPERIAL Music.

Drop Cherries

To coincide with the release, Billie has also shared Drop Cherries: The Film, directed by Joe Wheatley. Performed live in one take in a gorgeous mid-century home in rural Nottinghamshire alongside musicians from the album recording, the film only amplifies the stunning intimacies of the project.

Recorded entirely on tape in Somerset and Wales late last summer, Drop Cherries marks the very first time that Billie Marten has both written and co-produced (with Dom Monks) one of her records.

Billie Marten Live Dates:

June 6           Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

June 7           San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

June 9           Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

June 11         Portland, OR @ McMenamins Mission Theater

June 13         Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

June 14         Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

June 16         Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

June 17         Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

June 20         Toronto, ON @ TD Music Hall

June 22         New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

June 23         Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

June 24         Washington, DC @ Union Stage

#billiemartin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *