Ashley Kutcher – I Can’t Swim

Today, rising pop artist Ashley Kutcher releases the heartfelt new single “I Can’t Swim” via Darkroom/Interscope Records.

The slow-building ballad tells an all-too relatable tale—giving in to the temptation of an ex. This marks the singer-songwriter’s second release this year, following her acclaimed Survive My Own Mind EP in late 2022.

Kutcher recently wrapped up her first-ever headlining tour earlier this year, which saw seven out of her ten shows sold-out, including her stops in Los Angeles and New York City. With “I Can’t Swim,” she continues to flex her songwriting prowess, hinting at more good things to come.

#ashleykutcher