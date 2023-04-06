Olivia Jean – Raving Ghost

Garage rocker Olivia Jean has shared “Raving Ghost,” the title track of her third solo album arriving via Third Man Records on Friday, May 5.

The track is accompanied by an official music video directed by Olivia Jean herself alongside Erica Salazar, a perfect complement to the slinking, noirish quality of the music.

Produced by Olivia Jean at Los Angeles’ famed Valentine Recording Studios and Third Man Recording Studio in her home base of Nashville, Raving Ghost has been met with early excitement from fans and media alike, with the likes of Pitchfork, SPIN, BrooklynVegan and more chiming in at the outset.

Olivia Jean has also announced an extensive headline U.S. tour, which includes performances in New York City, Nashville, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and more, as well as a coveted slot at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Music Festival. See below for the full list of tour dates.

OLIVIA JEAN

ON TOUR 2023

May 5 – The Blue Room – Nashville, TN

May 6 – Shaky Knees Music Festival – Atlanta, GA

May 7 – The Pour House Music Hall – Raleigh, NC

May 8 – DC9 – Washington, DC

May 10 – Middle East Upstairs – Cambridge, MA

May 11 – Mercury Lounge – New York, NY

May 12 – Milkboy – Philadelphia, PA

May 13 – The Basement – Columbus, OH

May 15 – The Drake Hotel Underground – Toronto, ON

May 16 – Shelter – Detroit, MI

May 18 – Empty Bottle – Chicago, IL

June 1 – House of Blues Cambridge Room – Dallas, TX

June 2 – House of Blues Bronze Peacock – Houston, TX

June 3 – Parish – Austin, TX

June 6 – Valley Bar – Phoenix, AZ

June 7 – The Moroccan Lounge – Los Angeles, CA

June 8 – Brick & Mortar Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

June 10 – Mississippi Studios – Portland, OR

June 11 – Madame Lou’s – Seattle, WA

June 13 – Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT

June 14 – Lost Lake – Denver, CO

June 16 – Uptown Theater The Encore Room – Kansas City, MO

