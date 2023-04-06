Maggie Rogers – Summer of ’23 Tour

Maggie Rogers

This summer, GRAMMY® Award nominated producer, songwriter, performer Maggie Rogers will embark on a headline tour of North America, including stops at legendary venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Kicking off on July 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the 12-city “Summer of ’23 Tour” will continue through September 29 in Washington, DC — check out the full list of tour dates and venues below. Singer/songwriter Soccer Mommy will join Rogers for the first half of the tour, while Canadian indie-pop icons Alvvays will serve as support for the second half.

Summer of '23

In an effort to keep ticketing fees as low as possible, Rogers will offer a special one-day-only, in-person box-office pre-sale for the “Summer of ’23 Tour”. The bot-proof pre-sale will start tomorrow, April 7, at 10 a.m. local time. In celebration of the tour, Rogers will personally greet fans at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg box-office for the pre-sale on April 7. Tickets in person will be limited to two tickets per fan. For further details on times and participating venue locations, fans can visit here.

Please note that not all box-office pre-sales will be held at the venue address or have the same operating hours. Fans should check box office closing times and locations before heading to the box office. For fans who can’t make it to the box office tomorrow, an online artist pre-sale for the “Summer of ’23 Tour” will begin on Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m. local time.

Maggie Rogers – “Summer of ’23” Tour Dates & Festival Appearances

7/14          Sommo Festival                              Cavendish, PEI

7/24          Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre     Charlotte, NC *

7/25          Ascend Amphitheater                      Nashville, TN *

7/27          Forest Hills Stadium                        Queens, NY *

7/28          Newport Folk Festival                      Newport, RI

7/29          Mann Center                                   Philadelphia, PA *

7/31          Thompson’s Point                   Portland, ME *

8/3            Budweiser Stage                      Toronto, ON *

8/4 & 8/5    Lollapalooza                            Chicago, IL

8/6              Hinterland Music Festival              St. Charles, IA

8/9              Red Rocks Amphitheatre          Morrison, CO #

8/10            UCCU Center                                Orem, UT #

8/11 & 8/12 Outside Lands                              San Francisco, CA

8/13            Hollywood Bowl                      Los Angeles, CA #

8/16            WaMu Theater                              Seattle, WA #

8/17            McMenamins Edgefield                 Troutdale, OR #

9/29            Atlantis                                          Washington, DC

* = Soccer Mommy supports

# = Alvvays supports

