This summer, GRAMMY® Award nominated producer, songwriter, performer Maggie Rogers will embark on a headline tour of North America, including stops at legendary venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Kicking off on July 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the 12-city “Summer of ’23 Tour” will continue through September 29 in Washington, DC — check out the full list of tour dates and venues below. Singer/songwriter Soccer Mommy will join Rogers for the first half of the tour, while Canadian indie-pop icons Alvvays will serve as support for the second half.

In an effort to keep ticketing fees as low as possible, Rogers will offer a special one-day-only, in-person box-office pre-sale for the “Summer of ’23 Tour”. The bot-proof pre-sale will start tomorrow, April 7, at 10 a.m. local time. In celebration of the tour, Rogers will personally greet fans at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg box-office for the pre-sale on April 7. Tickets in person will be limited to two tickets per fan. For further details on times and participating venue locations, fans can visit here.

Please note that not all box-office pre-sales will be held at the venue address or have the same operating hours. Fans should check box office closing times and locations before heading to the box office. For fans who can’t make it to the box office tomorrow, an online artist pre-sale for the “Summer of ’23 Tour” will begin on Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m. local time.

Maggie Rogers – “Summer of ’23” Tour Dates & Festival Appearances

7/14 Sommo Festival Cavendish, PEI

7/24 Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC *

7/25 Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN *

7/27 Forest Hills Stadium Queens, NY *

7/28 Newport Folk Festival Newport, RI

7/29 Mann Center Philadelphia, PA *

7/31 Thompson’s Point Portland, ME *

8/3 Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON *

8/4 & 8/5 Lollapalooza Chicago, IL

8/6 Hinterland Music Festival St. Charles, IA

8/9 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO #

8/10 UCCU Center Orem, UT #

8/11 & 8/12 Outside Lands San Francisco, CA

8/13 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA #

8/16 WaMu Theater Seattle, WA #

8/17 McMenamins Edgefield Troutdale, OR #

9/29 Atlantis Washington, DC

* = Soccer Mommy supports

# = Alvvays supports

