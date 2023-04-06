Esther Rose – Spider

Esther Rose will release Safe to Run April 21, 2023 via New West Records. The 11-track set was produced by Ross Farbe in New Orleans, LA and Placitas, NM and is the follow up to 2021’s acclaimed How Many Times. Alongside longtime collaborators Farbe and Lyle Werner, Safe to Run also features the New Orleans based band Silver Synthetic, Cameron Snyder of The Deslondes, as well as Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff on the title track.

Today she shared the video for the album highlight “Spider,” which was directed by Anthony Simpkins. Of the song, Rose says, “As I was writing this, I remember thinking ‘This. Is. My. Final. Word!!!’ My drummer Lonnie calls this one an ‘emotional dump truck.’ We tracked vocals live and tried to redo them later, but they didn’t hit as hard as the original take. There’s something kind of deranged happening in the third verse, the situational complexities, you can feel it. It’s our favorite to play live.” Anthony Simpkins said, “When Esther approached me to make this video, she had an idea to involve a boxing match. I thought, why not film it at a real MMA event? I love the stark contrast in the on-screen action and Esther’s song. It is somehow both the polar opposite and perfectly matching the journey each person is going through from the beginning of the night to the end of the fight. Love, anxiety, pain, triumph, anger, defeat… you feel everything at a fight. Esther captures the same emotions in her songs.”

Esther Rose on Tour:

April 14 – Trinidad, CO – Trinidad Lounge w/ Dylan Earl

April 15 – Denver, CO – Hi-Dive w/ Dylan Earl

April 16 – Laramie, WY – Ruffed Up Duck Saloon w/ Dylan Earl

April 27 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville w/ Fruit Bats

April 29 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse w/ Fruit Bats

April 30 – Jacksonville, FL – Intuition Ale Works w/ Fruit Bats

May 2 – Panama City, FL – Mosey’s Downtown

May 5 – New Orleans, LA – The Broadside (New Orleans album release show)

May 13 – Greer, SC – Albino Skunk Music Festival

June 26 – Nashville, TN – Dee’s Lounge

June 27 – Lexington, KY – The Burl

June 28 – Newport, KY – Southgate House

June 29 – Cleveland, OH – Winchester Music Tavern

June 30 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club

July 1 – Spring Green, WI – The Shitty Barn

July 3 – Berwyn, IL – FitzGerald’s American Music Festival

