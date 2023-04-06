Destroy Boys – Beg For The Torture

Destroy Boys have released a new single, “Beg for The Torture,” via Hopeless Records. Produced by Carlos de la Garza (Bad Religion, Paramore, The Linda Lindas), It is one minute and 25 seconds of the band’s signature punk rock female empowerment and marks the trio’s first bit of new music since 2021.

“‘Beg For The Torture’ is about being confused, like a lot of DB songs that came before it. However, this one is elevated heavily with new musical dynamics, and I think it conveys my feelings better than ever before,” says the band’s Vi Mayugba, “I wrote my part of the lyrics about going back and forth between resentment and adoration for a person. I often find myself in entanglements with people that I shouldn’t be in, and this song is a perfect representation of that. It encapsulates my feelings of obsession, rage, desperation, and catapulting between feeling like the sexiest woman alive and a neglected child’s plaything. Sometimes my crushes make me feel like the girl who is bound to die first in an 80s horror movie – this song represents that.”

Next week Destroy Boys will head to Indio, CA for a slot at this year’s Coachella. They are confirmed to play on Saturday, April 15 and Saturday, April 22. They are also playing in Santa Cruz, CA at the Catalyst on April 13 and in Los Angeles, CA at El Rey Theatre on April 18. In May the band head to Europe and The UK for both headline shows and festivals before returning stateside for both the Mind The Gap Festival in Salt Lake City and Seattle’s Bumbershoot.

Destroy Boys tour dates

4/13 – The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA

4/15 – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival – Indio, CA

4/18 – El Rey Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

4/22 – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival – Indio, CA

5/25 – St. Lukes – Glasgow, UK

5/26 – Gorilla – Manchester, UK

5/27 – Slam Dunk Festival – Hatfield, UK

5/28 – Slam Dunk Festival – Leeds, UK

5/29 – Lafayette London – London, UK

5/31 – MTC Club – Koln, DE

6/2 -Slam Dunk Festival – Bellaria, IT

6/4 – SBÄM Fest – Linz, AT

6/5 – Cassiopeia – Berlin, DE

6/6 – Molotow – Hamburg, DE

6/8 – 10 – Greenfield Festival – Interlaken, CH

6/8 – Rock for People Festival, Hradec Králove, CZ

6/9 – Strom – Munich, DE

8/10 – Sziget Festival – Budapest, HU

8/12 – Open Flair Festival – Eschwege, DE

8/13 – Taubertal Festival – Rothenburg Ob Der Tauber, DE

8/26 – Mind The Gap Festival -Salt Lake City, UT

9/2-3 – Bumbershoot – Seattle, WA

#destroyboysband