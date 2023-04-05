Nikki Lane – Denim & Diamonds

Today, Nashville vocalist and songwriter Nikki Lane unveils the video for her current single, “Denim & Diamonds.”

Directed by Wade Crescent and Chase Manhattan of L.A.’s honky tonk Desert 5 Spot and featuring close friends of Lane’s, the “Denim & Diamonds” video was filmed in L.A. using a DIY approach to highlight the song’s overarching message of female empowerment. The video features set design and styling by Lane herself, including custom western wear and one-of-a-kind pieces from her own Nashville vintage store, High Class Hillbilly, as well as a Catherine D’Lish gown, a custom hat by Ben Kennimer, diamonds and jewelry by Esteemable Objects and floral arrangements by Black Leaf Flowers.

Later this month, Lane will return to Stagecoach with her highly curated Stage Stop Marketplace, where festival goers can peruse Lane’s own High Class Hillbilly shop alongside more than two dozen vintage clothing vendors hand-picked by Lane. Across the way at the Horseshoe Stage, up and coming artists from all over the country curated by Lane will showcase their rising talent, all under the shade of the Yeehaw Tent from noon until 9pm PT daily.

NIKKI LANE LIVE

April 14—Houston, TX—Last Concert Café

April 15—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn

April 17—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater

April 19 —Bozeman, MT—The Rialto

April 21—Vancouver, BC—Hollywood Theatre

April 22—Seattle, WA—Tractor Tavern

April 23—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater

April 24—San Francisco, CA—The Chapel

April 26—El Paso, TX—Don Haskins Center*

April 27—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater*

April 29—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 5—Decatur, AL—Princess Theatre

May 6—Maryville, TN—The Shed

May 19—Hurricane Mills, TN—Tennessee Motorcycle and Music Revival 2023

June 22—Valencia, ES—Loco Club

June 23—Zaragoza, ES—Casa Del Loco

June 24—Bilbao, ES—BBK Legends

June 25—Madrid, ES—Noches de Botánico

June 30—Roskilde, DK—Roskilde Festival

July 14—Whitefish, MT—Under the Big Sky Festival

July 26—Floyd, VA—Floydfest

August 26—Sant Louis Palace, MO—Evolution Festival

October 5—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena*

October 6—University Park, PA—Bryce Jordan Center*

October 7—Belmont Park, NY—UBS Arena*

October 12—Corpus Christi, TX—American Bank Center Selena Auditorium*

October 19—San Antonio, TX—AT&T Center*

October 20—Austin, TX—Moody Center*

October 21—Austin, TX—Moody Center*

October 26—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center*

October 27—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion*

October 28—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion*

* with Chris Stapleton

