Maisie Peters – Lost the Breakup Video

Rising British pop star Maisie Peters has unveiled her new video for “Lost The Breakup.”. Produced by Oscar Görres (Britney Spears, Tove Lo, MARINA), “Lost The Breakup” provides another snapshot of Maisie’s heartbreak journey, a fantasy of the moment she’d realize she’s better off than her ex. Directed by Mia Barnes, the official music video for “Lost The Breakup” was filmed in Tokyo and will arrive on April 5th.

“If Body Better was me at my lowest, Lost The Breakup was me clawing my way back up and out”, Maisie shares. “It feels like dressing up in sequins and going to a party with your best friends, like cheap champagne and smudged lipstick and burgers on the floor at 3am. It’s a manifestation song and maybe if you sing it, it will come true (it did for me).”

Announced earlier this week, Maisie’s 27-date North American headline tour is on sale today at 10am local time. Dubbed “The Good Witch Comes to North America,” the run kicks off on August 7th at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN, makes stops at iconic venues such as NYC’s Radio City Music Hall and LA’s Hollywood Palladium, and concludes October 11th at Roadrunner in Boston, MA. Due to extremely high demand during the pre-sale, 5 venues have already been upgraded across the country. Maisie is also set to perform at this summer’s Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL and will be supporting select dates of Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics tour in North America.

THE GOOD WITCH COMES TO NORTH AMERICA TOUR

*FESTIVAL

^ED SHEERAN TOUR SUPPORT

August 3-6, 2023 – Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL*

August 7, 2023 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

August 9, 2023 – The Bluestone – Columbus, OH

August 11, 2023 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY

August 13, 2023 – Saint Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI

August 14, 2023 – History – Toronto, ON

August 15, 2023 – MTELUS – Montréal, QC *VENUE UPGRADE*

August 24, 2023 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

August 26, 2023 – Lumen Field – Seattle, WA, US ^

August 28, 2023 – Showbox – Seattle, WA

August 30 – Union Hall – Edmonton, AB

August 31, 2023 – Palace Theatre – Calgary, AB

September 2, 2023 – BC Place Stadium – Vancouver, BC, Canada ^

September 3, 2023 – Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, BC

September 5, 2023 – The Complex – Grand Room – Salt Lake City, UT

September 7, 2023 – Ogden Theatre – Englewood, CO *VENUE UPGRADE*

September 9, 2023 – Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV, US ^

September 10, 2023 – House of Blues – San Diego, CA

September 12, 2023 – House of Blues – Las Vegas, NV

September 16, 2023 – Levi’s® Stadium – Santa Clara, CA, US ^

September 18, 2023 – The Observatory OC – Santa Ana, CA

September 20, 2023 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

September 21, 2023 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

September 23, 2023 – SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA, US ^

September 28, 2023 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

September 30, 2023 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

October 3, 2023 – House Of Blue Dallas – Dallas, TX *VENUE UPGRADE*

October 4, 2023 – Emo’s – Austin, TX

October 5, 2023 – House of Blues – Houston – Houston, TX

October 7, 2023 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

October 9, 2023 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

October 10, 2023 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA *VENUE UPGRADE*

October 11, 2023 – Roadrunner- Boston, MA *VENUE UPGRADE*

