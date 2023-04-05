Madison Cunningham – Revealer Deluxe

Today, Madison Cunningham confirms she’ll be releasing a deluxe edition of her Grammy-award winning album, Revealer, and shares previously unreleased song “Inventing The Wheel.” Listen to the new song and pre-order the deluxe album HERE.

Of the song, Cunningham recalls, “It was one of those songs that, once realized, was able to write itself. I think it’s kind of a revelation that happens when you finally look outside of yourself and see that you’re not the first or the last to feel limited by your emotional bandwidth. And with that revelation, you see your peers, your family, your idols, your enemies, all standing at ground zero looking up, scratching at the same questions. There’s a heavy emphasis on the idea of loss on Revealer, and this song helped complete that thought in me in some way.”

Set for release May 5, the digital deluxe album will also feature “Hospital (One Man Down),” her recent collaboration with singer-songwriter and producer Remi Wolf, plus two new tracks.

Cunningham was just confirmed as direct support of the entirety of Hozier’s forthcoming U.S. tour, kicking off on September 9 with stops in 25 cities including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Morrison’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and more.

MADISON CUNNINGHAM TOUR DATES

April 9—Toronto, ON—HISTORY*

April 11—Portland, ME—State Theatre*

April 12—Newark, NJ—New Jersey Performing Arts Center*

April 13—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

June 8-10—Torrey, UT—Fort Desolation Fest

June 16—Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 17—Winnetka, IL—Winnetka Music Festival

June 23-25—Mount Solon, VA—Red Wing Roots Festival

July 30—Newport, RI—Newport Folk Festival

August 3-6—Happy Valley, OR—Pickathon

August 12—Portland, ME—Guster’s On the Ocean Festival

September 2-3—Napa, CA—Down in the Valley

September 9—Maryland Heights, MO—St. Louis Music Park+

September 12—Chicago, IL—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island+

September 14—Sterling Heights, MI—Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill+

September 19—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage+

September 20—Laval, QC—Place Bell+

September 22—Boston, MA—Leader Bank Pavilion+

September 23—Boston, MA—Leader Bank Pavilion+

September 24—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion+

September 26—Washington, DC—Anthem+

September 27—Washington, DC—Anthem+

September 29—Philadelphia, PA—Mann Center+

September 30—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden+

October 3—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater+

October 5—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheater+

October 11—Oklahoma City, OK—The Criterion+

October 13—Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater+

October 17—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre+

October 18—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre+

October 20—West Valley City, UT—Maverik Center+

October 22—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena+

October 24—Seattle, WA—WaMu Theater+

October 25—Portland, OR—Moda Center+

October 27—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium+

October 28—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl+

October 29—San Diego, CA—Petco Park+

November 1—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre+

November 3—Las Vegas, NV—The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan+

November 4—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl+

*with Andrew Bird

+supporting Hozier

#madisoncunningham

Related Images: