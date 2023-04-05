Dominic Sen – Apparition

Today, otherworldly, transformative pop producer + artist Dominic Sen announces her sophomore LP, Apparition, due June 9 on Grind Select. She also shares her soaring lead-single “World Of Noise.”

On the track, Cohen offers: “‘World Of Noise’ is a song of desperation. I wrote it during a time when I was inexplicably losing my voice due to an undiagnosed medical condition. I could barely hold conversations, let alone sing comfortably. My chest was so tight at points, even breathing was painful. Afraid that my voice would never come back fully, I was grappling with my identity as an artist and performer if I couldn’t sing.

More broadly, it’s a song about feeling stuck in an intense emotion or silenced by the cacophony of the modern world. In the album’s mythological narrative, the song signifies the loss of hope and an intense isolation experienced by the central figure. I produced the song in a way that felt aligned with these feelings of despair – a stilted drum groove, spacious cathedral reverbs, literal calls into the void.

Conversely, the video is about seeking transformation….perhaps out of that dark place of despair. It’s meant to be open-ended and to take the viewer on a journey through a world that goes from barren to lush with just a little touch of magic.”



