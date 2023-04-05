Blondshell Debuts “Salad” on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Leave a Comment

Blondshell

Blondshell (aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) made her Late Night TV debut last night with a performance that emphasized why she won this year’s SXSW Grulke Prize for Developing US Act. She premiered her new single “Salad” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a highlight off her self-titled debut album, out this Friday, April 7th on Partisan Records.

“Look what you did, you’ll make a killer of a Jewish girl” sings Blondshell at the top of “Salad,” a lyric so searing it almost burns through the speakers. Not only does “Salad” nod to Blondshell’s Judaism in its first 20-seconds (on the first night of Passover, no less), but it proceeds to rip through four more minutes of storytelling both angry and empowered, a revenge fantasy of sorts narrating an imagined vigilante justice after a friend’s abuser gets absolved of his crime. 

Blondshell Album

On the release of her debut album, Teitelbaum says, “It’s hard to summarize what this album means to me. I was able to work through so much by writing and singing these songs. In a way I was also able to find my voice by finally saying these things out loud. I wasn’t intending to write an album as much as I was just trying to get relief from an intense and difficult time in my life. My biggest hope is that people can see the album for what it is: there’s no happy ending or ‘message,’’ it’s just a window into what it’s like when you’re trying to figure out who you are and what you want.”

Blondshell Live Dates

04/06 – Amoeba Hollywood (Free In-Store) – Los Angeles, CA

05/11 – The Great Escape Festival – Brighton, UK

05/12 – The Great Escape Festival % – Brighton, UK

05/13 – Point Éphémère ^ – Paris, France

05/14 – Le Grand Mix ^ – Tourcoing, France

05/15 – Helios37 ^ – Cologne, Germany

05/17 – Privatclub ^ – Berlin, Germany

05/18 – Molotow SkyBar ^ – Hamburg, Germany

05/19 – London Calling Festival – Amsterdam, Netherlands

05/20 – Botanique – Brussels, Belgium

05/24 – Moth Club ~ London, UK

05/25 –  YES ^ – Manchester, UK

05/26 – The Louisiana & – Bristol, UK

05/27 – Wide Awake Festival – London, UK

05/30 – Primavera Festival – Barcelona, Spain

06/6 – Primavera Festival – Madrid, Spain

06/9 – Primavera Festival – Porto, Portugal

07/7 – Polaris Hall – Portland, OR *

07/8 – Madam Lous – Seattle, WA *

07/11 – 7th Street – Minneapolis, MN  *

07/12 – Schubas – Chicago, IL *

07/14  – The Garrison – Toronto, ON *

07/15 – Bar Le Ritz PDB – Montreal, QC *

07/16 – Middle East Upstairs – Boston, MA * 

07/19 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY *

07/21 – PhilaMOCA – Philadelphia, PA 

07/22 – DC9 – Washington, DC

07/24 – Third Man – Nashville, TN *

07/25 – Aisle 5 –  Atlanta, GA *

07/27 – Antone’s – Austin, TX *

07/28 – White Oak (Upstairs) – Houston, TX *

07/29 – Club Dada –  Dallas, TX *

08/1 – Valley Bar – Phoenix, AZ *

08/2 – The Roxy – Los Angeles, CA *

08/4 – Cafe Du Nord – San Francisco, CA *

08/4-5 – Bleached Festival – San Diego, CA

11/2-4 – Iceland Airwaves – Reykjavik, Iceland

% with The Pretenders

* Hello Mary support

^ Girl & Girl support

~ Platonica Erotica support

& Oslo Twins support

#Blondshell

Related Images:

04192022 Automatic at Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO. 04192022 Automatic at Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO 04192022 Automatic at Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO. 04192022 Automatic at Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO. 04192022 Automatic at Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO 04192022 Automatic at Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO. 04192022 Automatic at Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *