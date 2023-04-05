Blondshell Debuts “Salad” on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Blondshell (aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) made her Late Night TV debut last night with a performance that emphasized why she won this year’s SXSW Grulke Prize for Developing US Act. She premiered her new single “Salad” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a highlight off her self-titled debut album, out this Friday, April 7th on Partisan Records.

“Look what you did, you’ll make a killer of a Jewish girl” sings Blondshell at the top of “Salad,” a lyric so searing it almost burns through the speakers. Not only does “Salad” nod to Blondshell’s Judaism in its first 20-seconds (on the first night of Passover, no less), but it proceeds to rip through four more minutes of storytelling both angry and empowered, a revenge fantasy of sorts narrating an imagined vigilante justice after a friend’s abuser gets absolved of his crime.

On the release of her debut album, Teitelbaum says, “It’s hard to summarize what this album means to me. I was able to work through so much by writing and singing these songs. In a way I was also able to find my voice by finally saying these things out loud. I wasn’t intending to write an album as much as I was just trying to get relief from an intense and difficult time in my life. My biggest hope is that people can see the album for what it is: there’s no happy ending or ‘message,’’ it’s just a window into what it’s like when you’re trying to figure out who you are and what you want.”

Blondshell Live Dates

04/06 – Amoeba Hollywood (Free In-Store) – Los Angeles, CA

05/11 – The Great Escape Festival – Brighton, UK

05/12 – The Great Escape Festival % – Brighton, UK

05/13 – Point Éphémère ^ – Paris, France

05/14 – Le Grand Mix ^ – Tourcoing, France

05/15 – Helios37 ^ – Cologne, Germany

05/17 – Privatclub ^ – Berlin, Germany

05/18 – Molotow SkyBar ^ – Hamburg, Germany

05/19 – London Calling Festival – Amsterdam, Netherlands

05/20 – Botanique – Brussels, Belgium

05/24 – Moth Club ~ London, UK

05/25 – YES ^ – Manchester, UK

05/26 – The Louisiana & – Bristol, UK

05/27 – Wide Awake Festival – London, UK

05/30 – Primavera Festival – Barcelona, Spain

06/6 – Primavera Festival – Madrid, Spain

06/9 – Primavera Festival – Porto, Portugal

07/7 – Polaris Hall – Portland, OR *

07/8 – Madam Lous – Seattle, WA *

07/11 – 7th Street – Minneapolis, MN *

07/12 – Schubas – Chicago, IL *

07/14 – The Garrison – Toronto, ON *

07/15 – Bar Le Ritz PDB – Montreal, QC *

07/16 – Middle East Upstairs – Boston, MA *

07/19 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY *

07/21 – PhilaMOCA – Philadelphia, PA

07/22 – DC9 – Washington, DC

07/24 – Third Man – Nashville, TN *

07/25 – Aisle 5 – Atlanta, GA *

07/27 – Antone’s – Austin, TX *

07/28 – White Oak (Upstairs) – Houston, TX *

07/29 – Club Dada – Dallas, TX *

08/1 – Valley Bar – Phoenix, AZ *

08/2 – The Roxy – Los Angeles, CA *

08/4 – Cafe Du Nord – San Francisco, CA *

08/4-5 – Bleached Festival – San Diego, CA

11/2-4 – Iceland Airwaves – Reykjavik, Iceland

% with The Pretenders

* Hello Mary support

^ Girl & Girl support

~ Platonica Erotica support

& Oslo Twins support

