Yaeji – Passed By Me

On Friday Yaeji’s highly-anticipated, debut album With A Hammer will be available globally. Today Yaeji shares a new single and music video for “Passed Me By,” a hypnotic track that sees the artist addressing her younger self in a new music video directed by Enayet and Zanzie. Watch the video for “Passed Me By” here.
“One of the most pivotal songs for her on With a Hammer is “Passed Me By,” in which she sings a line in Korean: 못 알아볼 뻔했어 (“I almost didn’t recognize you”). She says the line is directed toward her younger self. “She’s always been looking at me, but I was always averting my gaze and rejecting her existence,” she explains. “And this is the moment I lock eyes with her, and I’m like, You’re there. I see you.””- New York Magazine
This Thursday Yaeji will begin her North American tour in Vancouver, B.C. before heading down the West Coast to make her debut at Coachella. Yaeji’s new live show will include music from her 2017 EP’s, 2020 WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던 mixtape and her latest release: With A Hammer, plus live vocal performance intermixed with DJing and choreography.
Yaeji 2023 Tour Dates:
April 6 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *SOLD OUT
April 7 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
April 8 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *SOLD OUT
April 12 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
April 13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
April 15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
April 19 -San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theatre
April 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
April 22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
April 25 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
April 27 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
April 28 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
April 29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
May 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
May 3 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
May 5 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *SOLD OUT
May 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
May 10 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *NEW VENUE
May 12 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
May 13 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
May 16 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *SOLD OUT
May 17 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
May 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *SOLD OUT
May 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *SOLD OUT
NEW DATES:
May 27 – Sydney, Australia @ Vivid Live at Sydney Opera House
May 28 – Sydney, Australia @ Vivid Live at Sydney Opera House
Aug 12 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out
Aug 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Mind the Gap
