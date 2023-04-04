Yaeji – Passed By Me

On Friday Yaeji’s highly-anticipated, debut album With A Hammer will be available globally. Today Yaeji shares a new single and music video for “Passed Me By,” a hypnotic track that sees the artist addressing her younger self in a new music video directed by Enayet and Zanzie. Watch the video for “Passed Me By” here.

“One of the most pivotal songs for her on With a Hammer is “Passed Me By,” in which she sings a line in Korean: 못 알아볼 뻔했어 (“I almost didn’t recognize you”). She says the line is directed toward her younger self. “She’s always been looking at me, but I was always averting my gaze and rejecting her existence,” she explains. “And this is the moment I lock eyes with her, and I’m like, You’re there. I see you.””- New York Magazine

This Thursday Yaeji will begin her North American tour in Vancouver, B.C. before heading down the West Coast to make her debut at Coachella. Yaeji’s new live show will include music from her 2017 EP’s, 2020 WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던 mixtape and her latest release: With A Hammer, plus live vocal performance intermixed with DJing and choreography.

Yaeji 2023 Tour Dates:

April 6 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *SOLD OUT

April 7 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

April 8 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *SOLD OUT

April 12 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

April 13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

April 15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 19 -San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theatre

April 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

April 22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 25 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

April 27 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

April 28 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

April 29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

May 3 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

May 5 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *SOLD OUT

May 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

May 10 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *NEW VENUE

May 12 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

May 13 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

May 16 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *SOLD OUT

May 17 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

May 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *SOLD OUT

May 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *SOLD OUT

NEW DATES:

May 27 – Sydney, Australia @ Vivid Live at Sydney Opera House

May 28 – Sydney, Australia @ Vivid Live at Sydney Opera House

Aug 12 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out

Aug 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Mind the Gap

#kraejiyaeji