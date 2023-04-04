Shygirl – Playboy/Positions

Shygirl shares a new song off the forthcoming deluxe edition of her praised debut album Nymph, titled Nymph_o, due April 14th via Because Music.

Shygirl exhibits her varied musical approach in “Playboy / Positions” by fusing Miami bass-influenced beats, metallic melodies, and alluring vocals. The accompanying Sam Ibram-directed video captures the dynamic beauty of the human body in different states of movement and skin to skin with one another.

Shygirl has recently wrapped performances in Berlin, Amsterdam, and Paris, and is currently on the North American leg of her Nymph World Tour. The 14-date run made stops in Seattle, Los Angeles and Chicago. The tour heads to New York City later this week before concluding in Miami on April 15th.

Upcoming Live Dates:

4/4 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

4/6 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

4/8 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

4/9 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

4/12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

4/13 – Boone, NC @ Legends – Appalacian State University

4/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell

4/15 – Miami, FL @ The Ground

5/27 – London, UK @ Wide Awake

6/10 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival

6/16 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sonar by Night Festival

6/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

6/29 – Belfort, France @ Les Eurockéennes De Belfort

7/2 – Ewijk, Netherlands @ Down The Rabbit Hole

7/7 – Trencin, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival

7/23 – Standon, UK @ Standon Callling

8/5 – Amstelveen, Netherlands @ Dekmantel Festival

8/9 – Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival

8/10 – Gothenburg, Swede @ Way Out West

8/11 – Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

8/13 – Newquay, UK @ Boadmasters Festival

8/19 – Tokyo, Japan @ Sonic Mania

#0800shygirl