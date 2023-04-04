Poppy – Church Outfit

Globally renowned independent record label, Sumerian Records have today announced the triumphant return of musical enigma, Poppy, to her original label home. To celebrate the newly inked deal, Poppy has also released brand new single “Church Outfit”

Speaking on his partnership with Poppy and her return to his label, Sumerian Records founder, Ash Avildsen shares

“The only thing more exciting than signing an iconic artist for the first time is signing them again, when they choose to return home. Poppy is a pioneer and lover of music, film, pro-wrestling, the unorthodox and the avant-garde. That is why I believe Sumerian is still the best label in the world for her. We are thrilled to have her back.”

#impoppy

