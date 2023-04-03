Ruth Blake – Not Your Angel

UK indie pop artist RUTH BLAKE presents her new single ‘Not Your Angel’, rejecting the idea that our beauty lies only in our capacity to be angelic, beautiful and sweet. An antidote for that toxic ideology, Somerset-based artist invites women to embrace their own fierceness.

On this track, Ruth collaborated with London-based producer JAMES YUILL (M83, ERASURE, MINT ROYALE, AU REVOIR SIMONE), marking a departure from Blake’s folkier sound. This is the first time she’s gone completely electronic with a track. Inspired by Joan as Policewoman, glitchy electronica and dirty bass lines, this creatively refreshing sound honours another facet of her artistry and the human experience – one that is fierce and strong.

Blake shares: “I wrote this song after a sudden and unexpected break up, which I was trying to make sense of. My ex made a comment about how shocked he’d been to see my angry side, as if it made me lesser in his eyes somehow, and I felt completely betrayed, not to mention dumbstruck that he couldn’t understand that my rage was indicative of how much pain I was in. I felt as though my rage was something to be ashamed of and that just made me more angry. The song became a way for me to really honour and embrace my rage, while shaking off outdated shackles of the ‘good girl’ and over-sanitised notions of femininity I’ve been conditioned with. I wanted to reclaim it as a sacred, vital force”

