Maryjo – Love Fools

21-year-old pop singer-songwriter maryjo is fresh off of her Atlantic Records debut, the emotional ballad “Love Fools.” Today, the song is joined by an intimate music video that follows the highs and lows of a stormy relationship via her home security cameras.

Produced by Nashville, TN-based artist/producer Logan Maggio and co-written by maryjo, Maggio, Beau Bailey, and Clara Park, the debut serves as an expert showcase for maryjo’s distinctive, powerfully sultry vocals, with backing from GRAMMY®-nominated and 2x ACM Award-winning blind piano virtuoso Gordon Mote.

