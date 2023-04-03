Bambii – One Touch

Today, Toronto-based DJ and producer BAMBII shares her new single “One Touch” – a heady amalgamation of dancehall, jungle and garage, merging deep wonky basslines with smooth vocals and a ceaselessly propulsive and twisting beat.

Speaking on the nostalgia-filled single, BAMBII shares, “Years ago I was in Jamaica and was surprised to hear a jungle track blaring from someone’s car that made me stop and listen. I’m trying to give listeners that raw feeling of the dancehall I grew up with but with all the rage and chaos of the rave.”

It makes perfect sense that BAMBII, who helped produce Kelela’s recent album, alongside KAYTRANADA, would go on to make music that captures the ecstatic thrill, joy and release of the club. Her legendary queer night “Jerk” has not only helped build a safe space for queer POCs in her home city but also created a riotous and exhilarating party in the process.

