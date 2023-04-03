Asher White – New Excellent Woman

Today Ba Da Bing Records announces Providence interdisciplinary artist Asher White’s upcoming New Excellent Woman and releases first single “Skate Park Anthem”. New Excellent Woman tackles identity, architecture, romance, and ecological collapse through the eyes of this 22-year-old trans art school grad.

She explores themes of renewal, progress, transformation by unveiling a hyperkinetic style that courses through Alex G, Dirty Projectors and Kevin Ayers before landing on something off-kilter and new.

“Skate Park Anthem” marries frenetic baroque-pop sounds with wry, acerbic lyrics, coloring acute political commentary with teenage angst. White borrows from Everclear, copy-pasting the chorus from 1996’s “Local God” (“I feel like a local god when I am with my boys”) into a jarring new context. As White explains:

It’s a slapstick take on some very specific dynamics that take place between the locals of Providence, RI and the often exploitative and naive college students.The East Side of Providence has a pretty intense “town vs. gown” dynamic wherein the locals are constantly negotiating with this hoard of elite ivy-league students. Brown and RISD are two enormously wealthy institutions with a pretty extractive and irresponsible history with the city. This song honors a group of Providence skater boys I knew who resented the rich RISD kids but would also go to RISD parties to hang out and get laid and stuff. It was this kind of romeo-juliet lustful hatefucking (hence the everclear reference) that I saw as mutual exploitation: it gave the RISD kids clout to hang with locals, but we were ultimately very naive tourists to people who actually belong there. I plopped in the random virtuosic jazz guitar solos by my friend Maya Polsky to drive this home and charge the track with a manic pulse.

