The BLSSM – Who’s To Say

Genre-bending, effervescent alt-pop artist and fashion curator THE BLSSM (she/they) is back with her bright and buoyant new single “WHO’S TO SAY,” out today on Fueled By Ramen.

On the much-anticipated new release, THE BLSSM is pensive about the future, bearing her soul with introspective lyrics over an upbeat, John Hughes movie-style soundtrack. The song is playful in its catchiness, yet intertwined with deeper elements. It’s both sensitive and sharp-toothed, defiant in categorization and elevated in lyricism, and delivers a deeper layer to the emotionality the artist has become known and loved for.

“‘WHO’S TO SAY’ is my definition of a pop song that I can listen to at both 10am and 3am when I need a band-aid for anxiety of the unforeseen future,” said THE BLSSM. “It feels like a remedy for my insecurities. It’s the letting go of whatever or whoever I cling to so tightly, in fear that whatever I’m wrapped up with in bliss will always be destroyed by my own flaws.”

