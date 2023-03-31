Salem Ilese – Painhub

Today, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Salem Ilese opens up about digital consumption on “PainHub.”

In “Painhub,” Salem explores a critical take at society’s strange fascination with doomscrolling, or the act of endlessly scrolling through negative news headlines and getting lost in dark corners of the internet. In today’s fast-paced world, it’s all too easy to get caught up in the constant stream of tragic news stories. “Painhub” sheds light on this phenomenon and explores Salem’s own struggles with falling down deep, dark internet holes.

Beyond her own music, she has also worked with some of music’s biggest names including Gwen Stefani, Pussy Riot, Ke$ha, Addison Rae, and more, even earning credits for her work on Demi Lovato’s recent album, HOLY FVCK, and Bella Poarch’s hit single, “Build a Bitch.” With her unique sound, infectious energy, and unstoppable drive, Salem Ilese is a force to be reckoned with in the pop music world. Now kicking off the next era of her career with her biggest and boldest effort yet, Salem returns with “Painhub.”

